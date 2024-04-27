Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Evercore ISI

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $213.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.22. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

