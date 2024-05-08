Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $441.04 and last traded at $441.01. 7,079,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 45,119,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.32.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
