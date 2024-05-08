Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $772.20 and last traded at $776.55. 650,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,060,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $777.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.88. The company has a market cap of $736.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.