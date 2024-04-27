Susquehanna Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $205.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.29 and its 200 day moving average is $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

