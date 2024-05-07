Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.70

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 62216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.