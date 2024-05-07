Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 144,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,874,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,524,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.