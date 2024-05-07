Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 144,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,874,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,524,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.