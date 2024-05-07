Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.26

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 267307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Defiance Silver

About Defiance Silver

In other Defiance Silver news, insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

See Also

