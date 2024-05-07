Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Plans $0.34 Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3399 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

KHNGY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

