Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $105.96. 2,088,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,500. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.07.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.