Lincoln National Corp Buys 379 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Netflix by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,258,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $99,219,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,141 shares of company stock valued at $90,796,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $606.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.17. The company has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.03 and a 12 month high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

