Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00 to $0.05 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 884,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,611. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.96. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

