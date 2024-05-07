Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $49.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $49,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,232,000 after buying an additional 87,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.86. 1,053,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,681. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.16.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

