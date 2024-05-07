Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 66.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.71. 5,091,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,605,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

