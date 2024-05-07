The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Purchases $32,530.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,417.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

TBBK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 623,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,293. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $47.11.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bancorp

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.