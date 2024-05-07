iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,396. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $410.67 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.69 and its 200 day moving average is $485.17. The company has a market cap of $448.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

