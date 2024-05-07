Insider Selling: Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,319 shares in the company, valued at $912,035.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Russotti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $15,500.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 113,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,667. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,115.12% and a negative return on equity of 54.73%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPSC

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.