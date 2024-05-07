Kristi A. Belhumeur Sells 42,480 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Olaplex stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,098. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

OLPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.59.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

