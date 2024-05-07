One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.22

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.22 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 8225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

One Heritage Group Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.

One Heritage Group Company Profile

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

