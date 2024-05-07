Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.00

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 40941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.07).

Amati AIM VCT Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £126.85 million, a P/E ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.10.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

