Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $29,629.74 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,816,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, William Banyai sold 327 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $10,705.98.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after buying an additional 427,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,621 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,086,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.