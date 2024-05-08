Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34), Briefing.com reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NMRA traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 141,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,581. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMRA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

