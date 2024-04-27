Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 1.4 %

USAT opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

