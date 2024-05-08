Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.45 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Verasity has a total market cap of $54.45 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002228 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

