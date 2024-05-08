Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.075-5.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BCO traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. 257,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,166. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $98.31.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

