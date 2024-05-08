International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $171.5-176.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.11 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

IMXI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 313,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

