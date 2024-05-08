Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Netflix worth $1,187,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 29.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,298 shares of company stock valued at $89,753,167. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $613.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $264.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.51 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $602.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.