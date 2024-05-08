Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 49,014 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,637,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,014 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.33% of Lockheed Martin worth $2,527,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

LMT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.22. 217,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

