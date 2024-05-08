Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.13% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $1,364,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. 1,146,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,464. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.