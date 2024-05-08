International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.13-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.0-701.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.32 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

International Money Express Price Performance

International Money Express stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMXI

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

In other news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.