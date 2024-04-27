Contrasting Lotus Technology (LOT) and Its Competitors

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 670 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lotus Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -12.17 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.12 billion -$58.19 million 56.39

Profitability

Lotus Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -34.69% -44.65% 0.01%

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lotus Technology Competitors 122 568 886 14 2.50

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.57%. Given Lotus Technology’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Lotus Technology rivals beat Lotus Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

