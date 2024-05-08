Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,818,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 39.35% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $245,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,171,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,485,000 after purchasing an additional 520,876 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,088 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 843,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 190,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.