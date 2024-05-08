Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $48,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 316,438 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 317,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,743. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

