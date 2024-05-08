Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,367 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $99,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,621,000 after buying an additional 145,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,621,000 after acquiring an additional 82,283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.43. 463,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,723. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.13.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.