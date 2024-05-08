iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,379 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $326,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after buying an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after buying an additional 960,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after acquiring an additional 501,238 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,752,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,283,000 after acquiring an additional 342,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 455,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,355. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.