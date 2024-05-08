Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 149,580 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,447,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,580 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $798,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 177,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,286 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock remained flat at $43.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,109,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.