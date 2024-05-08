Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131,337 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 62.23% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,774,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,825,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,682,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,114,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,665,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 176,838 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,339. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

