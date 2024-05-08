Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $973.53 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575,293 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 2.92% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $973,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,106. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

