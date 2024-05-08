Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. 2,780,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,941,470. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

