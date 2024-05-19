iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,708,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,566,883. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

