Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Roth Mkm

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 626,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,290. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,269.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 351,704 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,820,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 229,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.