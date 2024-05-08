Piper Sandler Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $23.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

LYFT stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 23,748,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,426,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.05. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 42.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lyft by 123.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

