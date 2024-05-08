MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on June 28th

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MKP stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$593.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.83. MCAN Mortgage has a twelve month low of C$14.87 and a twelve month high of C$16.97.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 62.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

