Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) versus Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Financial Survey

Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Terna and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Terna alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna 0 1 0 0 2.00 Portland General Electric 0 3 5 0 2.63

Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $45.13, indicating a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Portland General Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Terna.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric 7.80% 7.21% 2.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Terna and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.2% of Terna shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terna and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna N/A N/A N/A $0.26 29.45 Portland General Electric $2.92 billion 1.48 $228.00 million $2.33 18.37

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Terna. Portland General Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Terna pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 81.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Portland General Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Terna on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna

(Get Free Report)

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. The company also offers connectivity services, energy solutions, telecommunications systems and equipment, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities. It also has 28,868 circuit miles of distribution lines. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.