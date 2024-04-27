Comparing Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) & Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF)

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) and Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Valmont Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Nolato AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Valmont Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valmont Industries and Nolato AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries 3.44% 20.69% 9.02% Nolato AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nolato AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valmont Industries and Nolato AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Valmont Industries presently has a consensus target price of $262.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.77%. Given Valmont Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Nolato AB (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valmont Industries and Nolato AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries $4.17 billion 1.02 $143.48 million $6.74 31.15 Nolato AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Nolato AB (publ).

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Nolato AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications. It also offers galvanizing, anodizing, painting, and powder coating services for paint products; towers, small cell structures, camouflage concealment solutions, passive intermodulation mitigation equipment, and components for wireless communication markets; and solar single-axis tracker product, an integrated system of steel structures, electric motors, and electronic controllers, as well as provides coatings services to preserve metal products. In addition, the company manufactures center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for the agricultural markets, such as parts and tubular products for industrial customers; advanced technology solutions for agricultural sector; mechanical irrigation equipment and service parts under the Valley brand name. It serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and farmers, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Nolato AB (publ)

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; develops and supports injection molding and assembly of products; laboratory products, including microtubes, deep-well plates, pipettes, containers and lids, spoons, and cups; breathing bags and catheter balloons; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic products. It designs, develops, and produces advanced components, subsystems, and ready-packaged electronics products, such as laser applications and ceramics, fitness trackers, loudspeaker systems, thermostats, webcams, and vaporiser heating; plastic components, conductive silicone, and thermal interface materials for telecom industry; develops, produces, and assemblies automotive products; EMI shielding, thermal interface materials, and silicone sealing and damping solutions; and supplies plastic components and assemblies for coffee machines and blenders. In addition, the company offers contract manufacturer, virtual prototyping, injection molding of plastics and silicone; injection blow, scientific and ceramic injection, and dip molding; sponge extrusion; micro and compression molding; decoration and die cutting technologies; tool manufacturing; assembly solution, cleanroom production, flatbed punching, laser-activated bonding, and design solutions. The company was formerly known as Nordiska Latexfabriken i Torekov AB and changed its name to Nolato AB (publ) in 1982. Nolato AB (publ) was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Torekov, Sweden.

