Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $3,368,404.40 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $3,368,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,842,724.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carvana Stock Performance
CVNA traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $114.39. 3,649,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,654. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 3.28.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
