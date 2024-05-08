Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VOO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.41. 3,213,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,185. The company has a market cap of $430.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.64 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

