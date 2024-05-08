Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Honeywell International by 25.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 38.3% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.05. 1,788,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,908. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

