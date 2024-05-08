Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $342.80. 612,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,487. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.48 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.40.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.