NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells $4,237,200.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,372,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $126.46. The company has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.