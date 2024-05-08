Christopher A. Jessup Sells 15,929 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.95. 144,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,574. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in AAR by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of AAR by 592.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

